Reliance Jio adds over 14 lakh subscribers in October, Vodafone Idea loses 35 lakh

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 19, 2022 1:20:42 PM IST (Published)

Oct Telecom Data: Reliance Jio added 14.14 lakh subscribers, Bharti Airtel added 8.05 lakh while Vodafone Idea lost 35.09 lakh subscribers during the month.

