Reliance Jio adds over 14 lakh subscribers in October, Vodafone Idea loses 35 lakh

Oct Telecom Data: Reliance Jio added 14.14 lakh subscribers, Bharti Airtel added 8.05 lakh while Vodafone Idea lost 35.09 lakh subscribers during the month.

Reliance Jio nearly doubled the number of subscribers it added in October compared to the previous month to again become the telco logging in the highest number of monthly subscribers at 14.14 lakh as against 7.24 lakh last month, according to latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Its peer Bharti Airtel added 8.05 lakh subscribers in October compared to 4.12 lakh the previous month while Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers. The latter lost 35.09 lakh subscribers versus the loss of 40.11 lakh in September, TRAI data shows.