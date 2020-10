Reliance Jio added 3.55 million users to its subscriber base in July 2020, while the newly-rebranded Vodafone Idea or Vi, lost 3.7 million users, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) latest telecom subscription data report.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,160.52 million at the end of June 2020, to 1,164 million at the end of July, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.30%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 636.83 million at the end of June, to 638.46 million at the end of July. Rural subscription also increased from 523.69 million to 525.54 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural telephone subscription were at 0.26% and 0.35%, respectively, in July.

Around 7.53 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), the TRAI report said.

Bharti Airtel added net 3.26 million wireless subscribers during the month.

The top five service providers constituted 98.91 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2020.

Reliance Jio retained its position as the top wireless broadband provider with 400.80 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel at 153.25 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea at 115.26 million subscribers.

However, in the wired broadband service provider category, BSNL remained at the top with 7.86 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel at 2.49 million users.

Of the total registered wireless subscribers, some 83.54 percent or 955.82 million were active on the date of peak VLR in July.

According to TRAI, the number of telephone subscribers in India is 1.164 billion, with a growth rate of 0.30 percent.

Urban telephone subscription increased 0.35 percent while the rural subscription increased by 0.26 percent in July.

At the same time, the number of wireless subscribers increased by 0.30 percent; however, in this case, the urban growth rate was 0.25 percent, while rural areas showed a whopping 36 percent increase.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, which is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.