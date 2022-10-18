Reliance Jio adds 32.8 lakh new subscribers in August, says TRAI data

Mini
Bharti Airtel added 3.2 lakh subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 19.6 lakh subscribers.
Reliance Jio added neatly 33 lakh subscribers in April, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Tuesday.
