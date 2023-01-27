Reliance Jio added 2.10 lakh subscribers in the month of November while Vodafone Idea added 20,735 users in the same month, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data released on Friday.

Reliance Jio continued clock the highest number of subscribers addition for the eighth consecutive month on November 2022 as it added a total of 10.56 lakh users during the month compared to 8.0 5 lakh in October, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data released on Friday.

Bharti Airtel' subscriber addition in the month under review remained stable with 14.26 lakh joining the telco, up from 14.14 lakh lakh in the last month.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea continued to see a drop in the total number of subscribers. However, this time it lost fewer users i.e. 18.27 lakh compared to a reduction of 35.09 lakh users in the previous month.