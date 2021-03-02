Spectrum auction: Reliance Jio acquires 488.35 MHz across 3 circles for over Rs 57,000 crore Updated : March 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST Jio spent Rs 34,491 cr for 800 Mhz, Rs 12,461 cr for 1800 MHz, Rs 10,170 cr for 2300 MHz. The auction which began on Monday had concluded today at 12.45 pm with 6 rounds of bidding. The total value of bids received is Rs 77814 crore, the secretary said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply