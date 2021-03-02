  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom

Spectrum auction: Reliance Jio acquires 488.35 MHz across 3 circles for over Rs 57,000 crore

Updated : March 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST

Jio spent Rs 34,491 cr for 800 Mhz, Rs 12,461 cr for 1800 MHz, Rs 10,170 cr for 2300 MHz.
The auction which began on Monday had concluded today at 12.45 pm with 6 rounds of bidding.
The total value of bids received is Rs 77814 crore, the secretary said.
Spectrum auction: Reliance Jio acquires 488.35 MHz across 3 circles for over Rs 57,000 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on SBI Card with target price of Rs 1,250

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on SBI Card with target price of Rs 1,250

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

4G spectrum auction: Here are the key takeaways from Day 1

4G spectrum auction: Here are the key takeaways from Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement