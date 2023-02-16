Reliance Jio gains 17 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows data

Jio has been ramping up its 5G coverage, rolling out its True 5G service across the country. At the moment, the telecom service provider provides 5G services in 192 cities across the country.

Reliance Jio gained 17.08 lakh subscribers in December 2022, latest official data released by TRAI on Thursday showed. Jio has been ramping up its 5G coverage, rolling out its True 5G service across the country. At the moment, the telecom service provider provides 5G services in 192 cities across the country.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel gained 15.26 lakh subscribers in the same month, while Vodafone Idea lost Rs 24.71 lakh subscribers. Airtel is the second telco that provides commercial 5G services in India.

In the 5G Mega Auction that was held last August, Jio had bagged a total of 24,740 megahertz of 5G spectrum — 220 MHz in the 700 MHz band in 22 circles, 20 MHz in the 800 MHz band spread across four circles, 60 MHz across six circles, 2,440 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, and 22,000 MHz in the 26 GHz band spread across 22 circles.

The company promises to deliver up to 1 Gbps of speed on its standalone 5G network.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.