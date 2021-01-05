Reliance goes nationalistic to fight vested interests

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has submitted in its writ petition to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Court should order an investigation by the state and central governments to identify the vested interests and their sustained disinformation campaign being carried out against Jio.

Reliance Jio has also sought directions to the state and central governments to take necessary action including prosecution against the persons involved.

"Vested interests inimical to the petitioner and its parent company, Reliance Industries Limited and its affiliates with a view to advancing their own interests and agendas are actively engaged in spreading false rumours to the effect that Reliance and affiliates are somehow the beneficiary of the recent legislation passed by Parliament governing marketing of agricultural produce," the writ petition said.

Following these developments, Reliance has gone nationalistic in a big way. Jio is the only telecom company which has not used Chinese equipments and Airtel and Voda-Idea have used majority Chinese equipment's.

Jio has built India's own indigenous 5G technology, a major step in the direction of Prime Minister's "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" agenda. Sources said this is not digestible to all the foreign forces, political parties aligned to such foreign interests and businesses who are opportunistic at the cost of nationalism and they are together acting as vested interests.

Reliance Jio has already complained to DoT and TRAI against Airtel and Voda-Idea. Sources say these are majority controlled by multinationals are playing a dirty game rather than fighting in open markets. They had played similar games in 2016 when Jio launched it's service by denying interconnect to their network. TRAI and DoT both have imposed penalties of Rs 3,000 crore on Airtel-Voda-Idea but for unknown reasons DoT is not acting to collect such high amount of penalties. This has emboldened them to take law into their hand again.

Reliance Retail is the only retail company providing support to small merchant retailers to survive against the onslaught of Amazon and Walmart like giant and big purse multinationals. These multinationals are interested in damaging Reliance Retail so that they can use their money power to destroy Indian small merchants and retailers and establish their dominance in India's large market, they are trying the East India company's methodology of divide and rule by making Indians fight with each other.

There are large corporates and having interest in corporate farming are diverting attention of nation by false propaganda and blaming Reliance where there is no truth.