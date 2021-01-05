  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Reliance goes nationalistic to fight vested interests

Updated : January 05, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Reliance Jio has also sought directions to the state and central governments to take necessary action including prosecution against the persons involved.
Jio has built India's own indigenous 5G technology, a major step in the direction of Prime Minister's "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" agenda.
Reliance goes nationalistic to fight vested interests

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bitcoin may range between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore by end of 2021, says Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX

Bitcoin may range between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore by end of 2021, says Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement