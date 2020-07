Supporting PM Modi's Atmanirbhar and Make in India vision, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company's technology arm Jio is developing homegrown 5G products and solutions from scratch. The technology will be ready for trial roll out as soon as spectrum is made available, Ambani said, in a virtual address to the company's shareholders at its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

Ambani also said that its 5G products and solutions will be available for other telecom operators as a service. The company has reached out to the Department of Telecommunications for approval to conduct 5G trials with its in-house products. Mukesh Ambani said that the 5G solutions have been created from scratch by Jio engineers and dedicated the 5G solutions bouquet to PM Modi.

The move comes at a time when geopolitical tensions between India and China have raised questions on the participation of companies like Huawei and ZTE in a sector like telecom which has national security implications.

"Jio platform is conceived with the vision of developing original, captive, intellectual property," Ambani said.