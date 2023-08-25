Reliance AGM: Jio AirFiber launch date to more on JioBharat Phone & JioBook, what to expect from the telco

Reliance Industries will host its much-anticipated annual general meeting of shareholders on August 28 and some of the most awaited announcements may come from the conglomerate’s telecom arm Jio.

As the Chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate prepares for its 46th AGM next week, investors are keenly awaiting any announcements on the timeline of the initial public offering (IPO) of the telecom arm, which many brokerages have previously said may not happen this year.

A look at expectations from Jio at the RIL AGM next week:

Commercial launch of Jio AirFiber?

Jio announced the AirFiber 5G hotspot device at last year’s AGM. The product is yet to be available for purchase. AirFiber is an ultra-high-speed 5G hotspot device to deliver wireless fiber-like 5G speeds at home or office.

All eyes will be on any announcements related to Jio AirFiber’s India price and availability.

Among competitors, Airtel recently launched Xstream at a price of Rs 2,500 for equipment and Rs 799 per month as a base plan.

Jio Phones and laptops

At the annual shareholders’ meeting, people will also be on the lookout for any updates on the JioBharat 4G phone, which was launched at Rs 999 earlier this year.

With the introduction of the ' Jio Bharat ' phone platform, Reliance Jio aims to spearhead the campaign for a '2G-free India'. This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby, bridging the digital divide.

Any update on the new JioBook laptop, which was launched last month, will also be keenly watched out for. The JioBook is the firm’s latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. “We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," a Reliance Retail spokesperson said on July 31.

The laptop, priced at Rs 16,499, weighs just under a kilo at 990 grams with a matte finish. It has an 11.6-inch LED display with an infinity keyboard and a fairly large trackpad. It also houses a 2MP webcam for video calls and more.

5G smartphone?

At last year’s AGM, the firm announced it was working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone as it laid out a $25 billion plan for introducing the next-generation wireless services. An update on this front is also awaited.

Enterprise Services like Cloud, CPaaS

At the 2021 AGM, Reliance Jio announced a cloud tie-up with Google to boost its 5G push and said that it would shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud's infrastructure to power the internet needs of Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioSaavn, and JioHealth.

Meanwhile, in August 2022, Jio Platforms signed a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) services, to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets.

What Jio said at the last AGM?

The telco had announced that its 5G network would begin with deployment in key metros by Diwali (Oct / Nov) 2022 and in the rest of the country by December 2023. The firm has made a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the 5G network (including Rs 88.1k crore of spectrum).