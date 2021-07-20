Redmi Note 10T 5G launched at Rs 13,999; to be available on Amazon from July 26

The Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched on July 20 at an affordable price of Rs 13,999. It will be available from July 26 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and with offline retailers.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G falls under Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi and is the first 5G phone. The Note 10 series consists of Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.

The smartphone was launched in Russia a few weeks back. Redmi Note 10T 5G essentially comes as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

It will be available in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green. The launch price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the top 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999.

The new Redmi Note 10T 5G has the same ‘evol’ design standard across its Note 10 series, boasts of a Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras , and a 5000mAh battery. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cut-out at the top centre for the single selfie camera. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, ensuring 5G connectivity for budget smartphones is now a reality.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G also supports dual-SIM cards and comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The camera app comes bundled with various modes, includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000mAh battery supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.