Redmi K50i 5G India launch today: Check where to watch the live event, expected features, price and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its latest offering of the K-series in India, the Redmi K50i, today. The launch event will be live streamed starting at 12 noon.

This will be the first smartphone of the K series launched in India since the launch of Redmi K20 series in 2019. The Redmi K50i 5 G is expected to be a performance centric smartphone that will go head-to-head with the newly launched Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G.

Redmi K50i 5G features and specifications

Redmi K50i is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is expected to be seen in the device that will be launched in India as well.

The phone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and another expected variant may come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone is likely to have a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 and Dolby Vision certifications.

Camera

The Redmi K50i may feature a 64MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera as well. The camera setup is expected to support 4K video recording as well.

In the front, the phone is likely to feature a 16MP camera.

Battery

The Redmi K50i could be powered by a 4,400mAh or a 5080mAh battery with 120W or 67W fast charging support.

Other features may include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, USB-C for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well, as per a 91mobiles report. The fingerprint sensor is likely to be integrated into the power button which will be on the right side of the smartphone.

How to watch the live event?

The Redmi K50i India launch event will be streamed live on YouTube on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

Expected price and availability