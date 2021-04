Realme introduced three affordable smartphones to Indian customers on April 8. The phones —C20, C21, and C25 — are suited for entry-level customers. The company launched the smartphones in India a virtual live event on its social media accounts.

While C20 and C21 will be available for the first time on Realme India’s website and Flipkart from 12 pm on April 13 and April 14, respectively, the C25 will be up for sale at 12 pm on April 16.

Specifications

Introducing the #realmeC20 which flaunts: 👉5000mAh Battery 👉16.5cm (6.5”) Large Display 👉MediaTek Helio G35 Powerful Processor Priced at ₹6,999 with ₹200 Off for First 1 Million users. Sale at 12 PM, 13th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamakahttps://t.co/jjLSUeuaUo pic.twitter.com/b2ocZ1gJre — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

The C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available in two colours — Cool Blue and Cool Grey.

Meet the Most Versatile and Stylish Entry Level Value King, #realmeC21 with 5000mAh Massive Battery, 13MP AI Triple Camera & much more. Starting from ₹7,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 14th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamakahttps://t.co/hiWAzLYONF pic.twitter.com/47MzOrVwZS — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

While the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage phone costs Rs 7,999, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

Enjoy endless conversations! Powered with a 6000mAh Mega Battery, realme C25 offers up to 43.17 hours of continuous calling. Stand a chance to win a #realmeC25 and #UnlockRealPower by capturing a screenshot at the correct time using #EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka. #Contest pic.twitter.com/y47ABJ3KBv — realme (@realmeIndia) April 4, 2021

Unlike its other two siblings, Realme C25 runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. The display is the same — 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels). The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. It has a triple-camera set up with a 48MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP front camera. The internal storage capacity is 128GB.