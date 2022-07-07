Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition teased ahead of July 12 launch

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be launched in China on July 12. The upcoming flagship, which will be the first phone from the brand to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, is expected to be launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones.

In a build-up to the launch, Realme teased the details of the RAM in the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition on Weibo. The handset is set to come with a LPDDR5X RAM.

The new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is expected to consume 20 percent less power than previous smartphones. The brand had earlier revealed that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset, Gadgets 360 reported.

The handset will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 2.37mm narrow chin and 1.07 billion colours. The 6.7-inch display will support HDR10+. According to reports, the bezels are likely to be slimmer than on any phone, including the iPhone 13.

The phone will offer various eye care modes to protect the users’ eyes by automatically adjusting the display brightness.

Realme also revealed the phone’s appearance recently. The new flagship features a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cut-out for the front camera. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP sensor behind the wide lens.

According to an official press release, the design is a "one-of-a-kind yet classic Travel Trunk design”. The camera design is similar to the GT Neo3 series with two small lens and one big one and a dual LED flash at the centre, GSMarena reported.

Leaked images of the phone also reveal flat sides, a USB-C port at the bottom along with speaker grille and a microphone.

According to reports, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is likely to be priced at CNY 9,999 (about Rs 1,18,200). The edition could come with three RAM and storage configurations -- 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

The price, availability and specifications details will be revealed by the company on July 12 at the launch event that will begin at 2 pm CST Asia (11:30 am IST).