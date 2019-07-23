Finance
RCom lenders to ask Ericsson to refund Rs 580 crore for 'violation of IBC', says report
Updated : July 23, 2019 09:19 AM IST
The decision was taken at a recent meeting attended by RCom's committee of creditors and consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI).
If the Swedish company refuses to pay back the said amount, the lenders may explore legal options.
