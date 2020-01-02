#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process

Updated : January 02, 2020 07:28 AM IST

The committee of creditors (CoC) is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider bids of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Varde and UVARCL.
RCom has put all of its assets for sale which include spectrum holding of 122 MHz, towers business, optical fibre network and data centers.
RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process
