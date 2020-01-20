RBI seeks govt relief for telecom firms to avoid bad loans, says report

The central bank has asked the government to provide relief to telecom operators as the Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) is likely to create bad loans on banks' books, ET Now reported.

“RBI has asked the government to consider a moratorium on the AGR,” the ET Now reported quoting people aware of the development. “Lenders like YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB appear to have high exposures to Vodafone Idea,” an Economic Times report quoted analysts Vishal Goyal and Ishank Kumar of UBS writing in a note.

The outstanding loans to the telecom sector stands at Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The operators have January 23 deadline to pay back their dues.