Telecom
RBI seeks govt relief for telecom firms to avoid bad loans, says report
Updated : January 20, 2020 07:44 AM IST
The outstanding loans to the telecom sector stands at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
While Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore.
