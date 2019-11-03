#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Ravi Shankar Prasad asks BSNL, MTNL to start dialogue with staff on VRS

Updated : November 03, 2019 08:13 PM IST

Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has directed the ailing telecom PSUs, BSNL and MTNL, to start a dialogue with their employees on the terms and conditions of the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and prepare a roadmap for its successful implementation.
The Union Cabinet had last month approved a revival package for BSNL and MTNL which includes a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for their staff.
The aim is to reduce the employee cost of the two companies by offering VRS to their staff aged 50 years and above based on the Gujarat model with some modifications.
