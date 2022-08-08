Hometelecom news

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says India should be grateful to Mukesh Ambani for digitisation in the country

telecom | IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says India should be grateful to Mukesh Ambani for digitisation in the country

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said that a low cost of communication, whether in voice or in data, is what has ushered digitisation in the country.

Market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that India should be grateful to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for revolutionising the telecommunication sector and fast-tracking the digitisation process in the country.
Jhunjhunwala said the low cost offered by Reliance Jio, whether in voice or in data, is what has caused digitisation in the country.
“I must thank Mr Mukesh Ambani for the change he has brought about in India because the low cost of communication whether in voice or in data is what has caused digitisation in this country”, he said.
Also Read: Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row
The market veteran believes that the digitisation theme will continue to play out further as time progresses. However, he is not bullish on the telecom sector.
He said, “I don't think the telecom sector is a very good sector to invest, in because it constantly requires investment. So therefore there are no true cash flows, there is no true cash generation,” he reasoned.
Also Read: 5G mobile services likely to be rolled out in about a month, says MoS Telecom
As Akasa Air takes to the skies, promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala today said that the airline would be competitive, and would adhere to the principle of staying frugal in its operations.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Tags

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says India should be grateful to Mukesh Ambani for digitisation in the country

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said that a low cost of communication, whether in voice or in data, is what has ushered digitisation in the country.

Market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that India should be grateful to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for revolutionising the telecommunication sector and fast-tracking the digitisation process in the country.
Jhunjhunwala said the low cost offered by Reliance Jio, whether in voice or in data, is what has caused digitisation in the country.
“I must thank Mr Mukesh Ambani for the change he has brought about in India because the low cost of communication whether in voice or in data is what has caused digitisation in this country”, he said.
Also Read: Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row
The market veteran believes that the digitisation theme will continue to play out further as time progresses. However, he is not bullish on the telecom sector.
He said, “I don't think the telecom sector is a very good sector to invest, in because it constantly requires investment. So therefore there are no true cash flows, there is no true cash generation,” he reasoned.
Also Read: 5G mobile services likely to be rolled out in about a month, says MoS Telecom
As Akasa Air takes to the skies, promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala today said that the airline would be competitive, and would adhere to the principle of staying frugal in its operations.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Tags

digitisationInterviewsMukesh AmbaniRakesh JhunjhunwalaReliance Jio

Previous Article

PV Sindhu bags maiden CWG gold with win over Michelle Li

Next Article

PNB Housing revamps 'Unnati' to offer Rs 9-12 lakh as affordable loans, says CEO Hardayal Prasad