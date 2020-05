The telecom regulator has issued instructions to the public to exercise caution while joining online conferencing platforms during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in order to keep their phone bills in check.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said that it has taken cognizance of customers receiving inflated bills from their telecom operators as they inadvertently end up dialling international telephone numbers.

“Considering that a large number of members of public have been using online conferencing platforms due to continued lockdown to check spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to alert them to check applicable charges for dialling such numbers/helplines of such platforms/app providers,” Trai said in an advisory.

In its advisory, Trai contends that users inadvertently end up dialling premium or international numbers, racking up inflated bills in the process.

It has advised users to do their due diligence before dialling such numbers.

"Thus, all the members of the public are advised to exercise full caution and make themselves aware of the details of terms and conditions of using the online conferencing services particularly nature of numbers to which voice calls have to be made for joining the online conference and/or contacting customer support and details of tariff applicable for each of such services,” Trai advised.

India remains under a strict lockdown until May 17. All services deemed non-essential have been prohibited for the duration of the lockdown, with few relaxations.

The prohibition on travel has forced a majority of India’s workforce to work from home and thereby extensively use video and teleconferencing services.