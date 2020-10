Qualcomm Technologies, a popular name in the chipset world, today announced a full portfolio of 5G infrastructure semiconductor platforms designed for broad deployment.

Qualcomm introduced three new 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) platform offerings: Qualcomm Radio Unit Platform, Qualcomm Distributed Unit Platform, and Qualcomm Distributed Radio Unit Platform at its 5G Summit.

These new platforms are designed to enable infrastructure for original equipment makers to transform public and private wireless networks into a platform for innovation and deliver on the full potential of 5G. Qualcomm is essentially helping mobile operators transition seamlessly to next-generation infrastructure.

What is Radio Access Network & why does it matter?

A Radio Access Network (RAN) is the part of a telecommunications system that helps connect individual devices to the network. Typically, a RAN sits inside a device like a smartphone, computer or any remotely controlled machine. According to a report by CNBC.com, Qualcomm’s new Radio Access Network chips go on the other side of a 5G connection — instead of being inside a handset, they’re designed to go into the base stations, packed with antennas and chips, that carriers place around cities to deliver internet over cellular connections.

“Our 5G expertise and global technology leadership uniquely positions Qualcomm Technologies to provide a comprehensive horizontal infrastructure platform to enable the deployment of innovative, high-performance, virtualized, and modular 5G networks at scale,” said Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“We are working closely with mobile operators, network equipment vendors, standards bodies and other key stakeholders to make the deployments of these networks a reality.”

The portfolio of 5G RAN platforms is designed to allow established and emerging network vendors to accelerate deployment and commercialization of vRAN equipment and features that address the demands of 5G for both public and private networks. The platforms offer scalable support for a wide range of infrastructure categories ranging from macro base stations with massive MIMO to small cells, and feature support for all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum.

As of today, Qualcomm Technologies is working with several top-tier mobile operators and its infrastructure solutions already power the world’s first at-scale deployment of vRAN by Rakuten Mobile in Japan.