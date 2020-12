Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday took a serious note of vandalism of telecom towers during the ongoing protest of farmers.

Badnore said he will seek a report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP on the matter.

“The Punjab Governor has decided to summon the Chief Secretary and DGP to Raj Bhavan to seek a report and to express his serious concerns on the matter,” said a statement.

More than 1,600 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged during the farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has written to Punjab CM, seeking his intervention into the matter. The industrial body further said the blockage of key highways linking neighbouring states is resulting in losses to the tune of thousands of crores daily.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take strict action against sabotaging of mobile towers and disruption of telecom services in the state during the farmers' stir.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have also urged the protesters to not damage the telecom infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com)