Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion
Updated : December 10, 2019 02:14 PM IST
Bharti Airtel is in the process of undergoing one of its largest fundraising drives to date.
The company, along with COAI and other telecom operators, has been stressing on the need for relief from the government to alleviate the stress in the balance sheet.
In the last quarterly result, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 23,044 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more