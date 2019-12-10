#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion

Updated : December 10, 2019 02:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel is in the process of undergoing one of its largest fundraising drives to date.
The company, along with COAI and other telecom operators, has been stressing on the need for relief from the government to alleviate the stress in the balance sheet.
In the last quarterly result, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 23,044 crore.
