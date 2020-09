Reliance Jio has announced new post-paid plans starting Rs 399 per month offering 75GB of data and unlimited voice calls. These plans also come bundled with OTT services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ HotStar (VIP), and Netflix.

This new plan witnesses a tariff increase of 100 percent from the existing single plan of Rs 199 per month, which was aggressively launched in May 2018. Now for Rs 200 extra Jio is offering 50 GB of extra data and mainly three OTTs.

Despite the 100 percent increase in Jio postpaid tariffs, packs of Airtel and Vodafone India are at a 25 percent premium to those launched by Jio which has put the competitors under pressure. The stocks of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also shed 8-10 percent each after the announcement of Jio's new postpaid plans.

Late last month, Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had also hinted at an increase in mobile tariffs which may further shift the users towards the postpaid packs by Jio which come bundled with offers.

Mittal said 16 GB data consumption a month for Rs 160 is a tragedy. He added that ARPU of Rs 300 is required to make the industry sustainable with the lower end still paying Rs 100 a month.

As per Credit Suisse, the Rs 399 Jio plan can provide around 80 percent upside to Jio’s current ARPU of Rs 141 after factoring in the cost of bundling OTT subscriptions. It also expects Airtel to sweeten its offering by bundling more data/services akin to what it did with broadband plans recently.

Jio has revamped its postpaid offering to gain traction in the segment since it had less than 1 percent subscribers in the postpaid space. India is largely a prepaid market, with 95.5 percent of the subscribers on prepaid plans. However, postpaid is a premium segment, accounting for 20-25 percent of mobile revenues of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea and is also less prone to churn, the brokerage explained.

"Hence, we think Jio, after attaining market leadership in the prepaid segment, is now focusing on the postpaid market, as it looks to improve its ARPU (and thereby revenue) trajectory," added the brokerage.

It further noted that Bharti Airtel’s effort to convert its prepaid customer base to postpaid may witness challenges with the increased competition from Jio.

Vodafone Idea may witness a higher churn in the postpaid segment as the ongoing network integration exercise has caused bad experiences in some key services areas, Credit Suisse further mentioned. Postpaid subscribers constitute a higher proportion for Vodafone Idea at 7.7 percent, compared to Bharti Airtel’s 5.2 percent.

Despite the postpaid subscriber worries, Bharti Airtel is Credit Suisse's top pick in the sector. Its stock price has corrected by 14 percent over the past 20 days due to investor concerns on mobile tariff hike delay.

"While we continue to maintain that the current pricing is not sustainable and therefore expect a price hike in the medium to long term. We believe the timing of the price hike is a bit unclear, given the current tepid macroeconomic environment and lack of urgency on Jio’s part (post recent fundraise)," stated the brokerage.

It further noted that any delay will only aggravate Vodafone Idea’s cash flow problems given the poor recent operating performance and balance sheet constraints, thereby, pushing the India mobile market to a two-private-operator market.

In any event (immediate price hike or long delay in price hike), it expects Bharti Airtel to benefit in the medium to long term, given its strong execution and premium position in the sector.