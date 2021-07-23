Pre-order Poco F3 GT on Flipkart from July 24; prices start from Rs 25,999

Poco has announced the launch of its Poco F3 GT smartphone in India. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 12 noon onwards on July 26, with pre-orders starting from July 24.

Priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant is at Rs 30,999. Poco has also announced a cut in prices for those who either pre-order or buy it within one week of the launch. The prices valid for one week will be Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone comes in two colours, Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

Though a rebranded version of the Redmi K40, its features boast of a dedicated GT switch, Maglev triggers, and X-Shockers, which is ideal for gaming. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has a 10-bit display. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 5,065mAh battery, supports 67W fast charging and also comes with an IP53 rating.

On the optics front, the Poco F3 GT sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Other notable features are its dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a side-mounted finger-print sensor.