With Reliance Industries securing six investment deals for Jio Platforms in six weeks and reports of foreign investors looking into investing in the Indian telecom companies, Credit Suisse believes that potential capital infusions may be on the way for the firms.

In a recent report, it said that there is clear interest from US hyperscale technology companies to invest in India’s mobile infrastructure.

"We believe that potential investment into Indian telecoms likely represents a foothold into the region, one which may provide hyperscalers access to their most prized asset, consumer data," noted the brokerage.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Amazon is in talks with Bharti Airtel to buy a stake worth $2 billion. However, the company dismissed the reports today, saying, "Such speculative reporting while moving the stock price leads to unwarranted consequences and can result in reputational impact."

As per the brokerage, if the investment happens, it would leave Amazon with a 5 percent stake based on the current market value of Bharti. This would provide a lift for the company as it seeks to compete against Reliance Jio, the report added.

On May 28, 2020, the Financial Times reported that Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Idea for a 5 percent stake in the company. Vodafone Idea has also released a clarification about the report, noting that “no proposal as reported by the media” has been considered by the board.

However, in the case of Vodafone, Credit Suisse noted that a potential cash infusion would play an important role for the company's financials, which have been hindered by the Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Importantly, during the COVID-19 lockdown, users are consuming more mobile data than ever. Furthermore, the Indian government has put AGR payments on pause for telecom firms given the economic volatility, alleviating some of Vodafone Idea’s financial pressure, the report said.