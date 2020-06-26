Telecom Post-COVID, Indians most worried about identity theft and internet security, says study Updated : June 26, 2020 09:06 AM IST Identity theft and internet security rank high among the top security concerns for the average Indian, according to a study conducted by American software giant Unisys. Nearly 82 percent of respondents feared hacking, computer viruses and the security of their online transactions, which is seen as a nod to the high level of internet penetration in the country. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply