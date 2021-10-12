Points of Interconnection Case: TDSAT orders DoT not to invoke bank guarantees against Vi, Airtel till next hearing

In a relief for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Tuesday noted an undertaking by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it won’t enforce penalties to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore on the telecom majors in points of interconnection case until the tribunal’s next hearing.

The DoT has assured that telcos' bank guarantees will not be invoked till the next date of the TDSAT hearing.

This comes a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea moved the telecom tribunal to challenge telecom department's demand notices for payment of Rs 3,050 crore cumulative penalties in the points of interconnect matter.

The DoT had recently issued demand notices to both the telcos to pay cumulative Rs 3,050 crore in penalties in three weeks' time for violating norms by denying Reliance Jio points of interconnect (PoIs) way back in 2016.

The tribunal has agreed to hear the plea and has sought a reply from the DoT on Airtel and Voda Idea’s plea challenging Rs 3000 crore demand.

The telecoms argued that on one hand, the government affidavit in the Supreme Court talks about efforts to save the industry, and on the other hand, serves Rs 3000 crore penalty.