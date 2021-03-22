  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch today: check price, specifications, and other details here

Updated : March 22, 2021 12:37 PM IST

X3 Pro is said to be the successor to Poco F1; it will be available in India March 30 onwards
About the Poco F3, multiple news reports suggest that it would be very similar to Redmi K40 in terms of key features and specifications
Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch today: check price, specifications, and other details here
Published : March 22, 2021 12:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

SEBI to amend AT-1 valuation rule; Ananth Narayan says phased implementation will provide relief to industry

SEBI to amend AT-1 valuation rule; Ananth Narayan says phased implementation will provide relief to industry

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 45,000 per 10 grams; Silver falls over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 45,000 per 10 grams; Silver falls over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement