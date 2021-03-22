Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch today: check price, specifications, and other details here

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are set for their global launch on Monday, March 22. The X3 Pro, which will be revealed during an online event globally, is said to be the successor to Poco F1 and will be available to Indian users on March 30.

However, there is no confirmation about when the other product--the F3--will be available in the Indian market. Multiple news reports suggest Poco F3 will be very similar to Redmi K40 in terms of key features and specifications.

Price (based on leaked renders)

Even though there is no official word, the prices of Poco X3 Pro will, in all likelihood, be revealed today (March 22). The leaks suggest the phone could be priced at roughly around Rs 25,000 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant is expected to be available at roughly Rs 22,000.

Specifications

Poco X3 Pro: If the leaked renders are anything to go by, the Poco X3 Pro will not be much different from Poco X3, which follows the centre punch-hole camera in the front and circular rear camera. It's expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and the device will be available in Black, Blue, and Bronze colours. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+IPS LCD. The device is rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone functions on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and is packed with a 5200 mAh battery.

Poco F3: The other phone, Poco F3, which has also been described by many as merely a rebranded version of Redmi K40, will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, the phone can be backed by up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the back. In the front, the phone is mounted with a 20-megapixel camera and have a 4,520mAh battery.

There is no information about the price of this product yet. More specifications and the official prices will be known after Poco F3 is launched today.