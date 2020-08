Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Island Submarine Cable System, which will provide better connectivity to the archipelago, on August 10, a senior BSNL official has said.

A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea.

"The most-awaited launch of the Chennai and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity project is finally over.

The project envisages better connectivity from Chennai to Port Blair and seven other Islands -- Swaraj Dee (Havelock), Long Island, Rangat, Hutbay (Little Andaman) Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay (Great Nicobar).