By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Bharti Airtel added the most number of wireless subscribers in June, adding 7.93 lakh subscribers, taking its total subscriber base to 36.29 crore. The company has already paid Rs 8,312 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards dues for spectrum acquired by the company in the recently concluded 5G auctions.

Bharti Airtel aims to have a complete rollout of 5G services across the country by March 2024, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Saturday.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, the chairman of Bharti Enterprises announced the launch of 5G services in eight Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bengaluru.

"The arrival of 5G services will open up new areas of opportunities for Indians. Rural India which may have felt deprived over the past, will now prosper," he said.

Mittal also hailed the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards realizing this 5G vision, saying that the country is proud and fortunate to have a leader who understands technology well.

"It was the Prime Minister's vision of Digital India that enabled the country to survive the pandemic. India's digital mediums ensured the country did not stop for a single minute due to lockdowns," Mittal told the audience.

Sunil Bharti Mittal forayed into the telecom space when he discovered a push button phone in Taiwan in October 1982. He highlighted that after four decades in the telecom industry, Airtel will now be serving the country with 5G services. Mittal also commended the Prime Minister for his push to make India a manufacturing hub via Make in India. "Never in my life had I thought that India will be able to have manufacturing, especially in electronics. But today, it is becoming a reality," he said.

Bharti Airtel added the most number of wireless subscribers in June, adding 7.93 lakh subscribers, taking its total subscriber base to 36.29 crore. The company has already paid Rs 8,312 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards dues for spectrum acquired by the company in the recently concluded 5G auctions.

"Airtel has paid four years of 2022 spectrum dues upfront. The company believes that this upfront payment coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR-related payments for four years will free up future cash flows and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to single-mindedly concentrate on the 5G rollout," the company said last month.