Legal
Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; High Court seeks Centre, Trai response
Updated : June 02, 2020 02:51 PM IST
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Communication, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and major mobile service providers, including Airtel, Reliance Jio, MTNL, BSNL and Vodafone.
Phishing is a cybercrime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords.