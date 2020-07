India is amongst the top five mobile gaming markets in the world with around 365 million gamers in 2019, and this number is estimated to rise to 486 million by 2022.

The growth in the online gaming market in India is picking up with better telecom infrastructure, evolving gaming ecosystem and a huge millennial/Gen Z base. The recent nationwide lockdown has also led to a strong uptake in online gaming.

Incentives like cash and prizes are tempting Indian consumers to utilise their leisure time and on playing games rather than watching OTT (Over-the-Top) content, a report said.

Meanwhile, the Indian telecom companies such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are keen to monetise this opportunity, and are focusing on gaming as an incremental source of ad or subscription revenue.

While telcos strategy on gaming is still evolving, Bank of America Securities believes that overtime with improving fixed broadband and 5G rollout, gaming will be a key part of their monetisation plan.

"Similar to their content strategy, we expect both telcos (Jio and Bharti Airtel) to tie-up with gaming companies rather than develop their own content,” the global research house said in a report.

It believes that rather than casual gaming, telcos are focusing more on console based high bandwidth requirement gaming. However, telcos are looking to eliminate the need of hardware (as it limits the addressable market given the high cost) and instead offer games on a fixed broadband/pay TV Set-top box.

BofA Securities finds current strategies of Jio and Bharti towards gaming different. While Jio is offering more casual games, Bharti appears more focused on e-sports, it noted.

It is to be noted that currently Jio has a gaming app called Jio Games. The company is also partnering with Microsoft to bring the Microsoft xCloud Game streaming service to India.

With this, the brokerage believes Jio is better placed than Bharti Airtel. Overtime, it believes Jio will also leverage some of the other tech investments it has made in VR platforms like Tesseract to develop more advanced games.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Nodwin Gaming announced a partnership with the launch of Airtel India E-sports Tour. It will have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian E-sports players based on their year-long performance across top tournaments, BofA Securities noted.

The brokerage has maintained 'Buy' on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries on favorable risk-reward.