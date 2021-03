OnePlus is set to launch its latest mobile phone series — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and Oneplus 9R — on March 23, along with its first smartwatch.

Though their key features have been teased by the brand, let’s take a look at what could be on offer in OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, going by internet leaks. It is to be noted that one T-Mobile listed the specifications on its support page, later removed them but not before a known tipster shared a couple of screenshots on a social media platform on Sunday.

Display: The OnePlus 9 would have a 6.55-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and hole punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. Its size is 160x74.2mm.

The OnePlus 9 would have a 6.55-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and hole punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. Its size is 160x74.2mm. Processor and OS: The smartphone would have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Android 11 operating system (OS).

The smartphone would have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Android 11 operating system (OS). Memory: It could come in two variants: 8GB, with a storage capacity of up to 128GB and 12GB+256GB.

It could come in two variants: 8GB, with a storage capacity of up to 128GB and 12GB+256GB. Camera: The smartphone would have a triple-camera setup at the back with 50 megapixel (MP), 48MP, and 2MP sensors. The front camera would be 16MP.

The smartphone would have a triple-camera setup at the back with 50 megapixel (MP), 48MP, and 2MP sensors. The front camera would be 16MP. Connectivity: The OnePlus 9 would come with 5G connectivity, besides having Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone would have a 4,500 Li-Po battery, and a single SIM-card slot.

The OnePlus 9 would come with 5G connectivity, besides having Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone would have a 4,500 Li-Po battery, and a single SIM-card slot. Price: It is expected to be priced at Rs 46,999, even as the actual price would be disclosed at Tuesday’s launch event.