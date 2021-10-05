One-time spectrum case: Centre seeks time to reconsider continuing its appeal

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday, during the hearing of the one-time spectrum case (OTSC), sought three weeks' time to reconsider continuing with its appeal against a telecom tribunal's order that said the OTSC could be levied prospectively, not retrospectively.

The Telecom Disputes Appellate Tribunal's 2019 (TDSAT) ruling on OTSC -- in favour of telcos -- meant a significant reduction in the amount that the DoT had levied on the companies. The government had challenged this decision of TDSAT in the Supreme Court.

"The amount involved, which is a subject matter of adjudication, would be the imposition of financial liability on various Telecom Service Providers, to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore," DoT said in its affidavit.

The DoT also acknowledged that the increase in stress in the sector could lead to a monopolistic situation. The government said that its various measures hadn't resulted in a boost for the telecom sector and hence it was looking to review its decision to proceed with its appeal against the telecom tribunal's ruling.

"The central government is desirous of reviewing and or reconsidering his decision to proceed with the present proceedings of appeal. It is submitted that considering the nature of the issues involved, this decision will have to be taken after the scrutiny at various levels which may consume some reasonable time," it said.

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in the case till November 17.

