Oil India moves SC against telecom department's Rs 48,000 crore demand

State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Wednesday said it has filed a clarificatory/modificatory petition in the Supreme Court against a Rs 48,000 crore demand raised by the telecom department on cumulative revenue of Rs 1.47 crore it had earned on an NLD telecom licence.

Following the October 24 Supreme Court ruling that non-telecom revenues of telecom firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea should be included for considering payments of government dues, the telecom department asked OIL to pay Rs 48,000 crore in principal dues together with interest and penalty. The dues sought are double the net worth of OIL.

"OIL had obtained a National Long Distance Service Licence (NLD Licence) to establish Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA System) for control, management, and protection of OIL's pipeline network used for transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products," the company said in a statement.