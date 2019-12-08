NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years
Updated : December 08, 2019 06:43 PM IST
Japanese technology major NTT has set a target of crossing the $ 1 billion revenue target in the next two years from its India operations.
Currently, the overall India revenue of the company, which announced an integration of all businesses into a single entity recently, is over Rs 5,000 crore ($700 million).
Though 28 companies have been integrated under a single brand, NTT derives as much as 90 percent of the revenue from system integration (erstwhile Dimension Data) and data centres (Netmagic).
