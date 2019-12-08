#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Updated : December 08, 2019 06:43 PM IST

Japanese technology major NTT has set a target of crossing the $ 1 billion revenue target in the next two years from its India operations.
Currently, the overall India revenue of the company, which announced an integration of all businesses into a single entity recently, is over Rs 5,000 crore ($700 million).
Though 28 companies have been integrated under a single brand, NTT derives as much as 90 percent of the revenue from system integration (erstwhile Dimension Data) and data centres (Netmagic).
NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV