Now switch from prepaid to postpaid using OTP as DoT revises guidelines
Updated : May 24, 2021 19:03:41 IST
The revised guidelines mandates that only change would be in the billing type, prepaid or postpaid.
A subscriber can re-convert only after 90 days of previous conversion from prepaid to postpaid or vice-versa
Cellular Operators Association of India in its letter, dated April 9, 2020, had requested for permission for migration of mobile customers from per-paid to postpaid using OTP method.
Published : May 24, 2021 07:02 PM IST