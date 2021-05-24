Now switch from prepaid to postpaid using OTP as DoT revises guidelines

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has now made it possible for any user to convert mobile phone numbers from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa using the one-time password (OTP)-based authentication method instead of having to go through fresh Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation process.

DoT, on May 21, issued revised guidelines for conversion of mobile numbers from prepaid to postpaid using the OTP-based process provided the owner of the mobile number remains the same. The new guidelines mandate that the only change would be in the billing method, i.e. prepaid or postpaid.

The decision comes over a year after Cellular Operators Association of India, in its letter dated April 9, 2020, sought permission for migration of mobile customers from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa without undertaking fresh KYC procedure and using OTP-based authentication instead.

The department acknowledged that OTP-based authentication has now become a norm and almost all citizen-centric services are being offered using the validation process.

A subscriber who intends to switch from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa should send a request to the service provider for the same via SMS, IVRS, website, or the app of that particular service provider.

On receiving the request, the provider will send a message to the number confirming the same and shall include a unique transaction ID and a one-time password (OTP). The OTP will be valid for 10 minutes.

Once the OTP is validated, the customer will be intimated about the time and date of conversion in advance through text message or through IVRS.

On completion of the conversion, a text message will be sent confirming the conversion. Any disruption in service should not exceed 30 minutes, according to DoT guidelines.

A subscriber can re-convert only after 90 days of the previous conversion.

However, the conversions from prepaid to postpaid using this process shall not be allowed for users in Jammu and Kashmir Licensed Service Area and bulk mobile connection category.