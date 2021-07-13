Nokia sues Oppo in Europe and Asia for patent infringement

Nokia, Finnish multinational cellphone maker and telecommunications major, has filed several patent infringement lawsuits against Oppo. The Chinese telecommunications brand will be facing lawsuits in several countries in Asia and Europe, including India, UK, France and Germany, for using patented Nokia technology without having valid licences.

The lawsuit alleges that Nokia's standard-essential patents (SEPs) and non-SEPs like UI/UX and security features were being used by the Chinese brand without a licence. The lawsuits come after the previous patent licensing deal between Oppo and Nokia was not renewed. The agreement was signed between the two companies in November 2018 and expired in June this year.

The reasons for not renewing the agreement are unclear.

While Nokia has stated that Oppo rejected its "fair and reasonable" proposal, the Chinese company said Nokia was "dishonouring" the patent agreement by not complying with FRAND terms. FRAND refers to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms within intellectual property rights, like patent licensing.

Even as the licence was not renewed, Nokia alleges that Oppo continues to use Nokia’s SEPS and non-SEPS. Some experts believe that Nokia will be looking for similar terms through the legal proceedings as the previous agreement between the two countries; namely, Oppo paying the Finnish company 3 euros for each phone it sold with Nokia patented technology.

The Nokia-Oppo lawsuit comes right at the heels of the Huawei and Verizon settling their lawsuit. Huawei and Verizon were similarly engaged in a patent infringement lawsuit, but the two companies managed to reach a deal behind closed doors and end the legal proceedings, which had started in Texas. While it is expected that the Nokia and Oppo lawsuit will be settled out of court, it remains to be seen what the details of the new agreement will be.