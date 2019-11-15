Business
Nirmala Sitharaman on telecom sector stress: Don't want any company to shut operations
Updated : November 15, 2019 09:57 PM IST
Vodafone India and Airtel have posted a combined quarterly loss of about Rs 74,000 crore
Supreme Court ordered telecom companies to pay as much as Rs 1.42 lakh crore in past statutory due
