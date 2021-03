The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned a ’scheme of arrangement’ between Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, according to a regulatory filing. In May 2019, telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications India Ltd (HCIL) had said they will combine their VSAT satellite operations in the country, with Hughes holding a majority stake in the merged entity. Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) is used to provide satellite-based telecom and internet access to individuals and enterprise users and is utilised extensively by banks and ATMs.