Mobile data traffic to triple in India by 2025, says report
Updated : November 25, 2019 04:02 PM IST
In India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone has seen an extraordinary increase in recent years, becoming the highest in the world.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more