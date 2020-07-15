Telecom Meet Airtel's new video conferencing bet; How is it different from the recently launched JioMeet Updated : July 15, 2020 12:05 AM IST Airtel BlueJeans will be available to enterprise customers and will be a big bet for Airtel's digital presence. To avail the service, customers need to register on the Airtel website and their trial will be activated in 24 hours time. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply