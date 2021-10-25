Launch of JioPhone Next expected around Diwali

JioPhone Next could be launched around Diwali this year. This will open up room for Jio to gain market share from a very significantly untapped 2G users segment.

The much-anticipated launch of JioPhone Next is expected to take place around Diwali this year.

JioPhone Next will have the Pragati OS, which will be powered by Android. This OS has been built specifically for India, and is designed by Jio and Google. The processor comes from Qualcomm.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, market expert Prakash Diwan said JioPhone Next is the vehicle that will deliver Mukesh Ambani's promise of making India 2G mukt and 5G yukt. He said this will open up room for Jio to gain market share from a very significantly untapped 2G user segment.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said that Jio would target around 27 crore customers, which are there in Vodafone-Idea. He expects the company to target average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 1,800 from these customers.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.