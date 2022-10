Language adopted in 2022 Telcom Bill similar to Indian Telegraph Act: Internet Freedom Foundation

Apar Gupta, Executive Director, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), added that the language adopted in the Draft Telecommunication Bill 2022 is the same as that which exists under the Indian Telegraph Act. "Hence, it is not a modern exercise of power in a constitutional framework. It ignores the precedent and the directions of the Supreme Court of India with respect to internet shutdowns. Secondly, the interception language which is adopted is from the time of the Telegraph Act which then had certain safeguards which were made when there were corded landlines. So, it is not compatible with the level of data exchanges which take place today, the safeguards also are absent in the statute," he said.