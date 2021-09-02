Kumar Mangalam Birla meets telecom minister to discuss need for urgent govt intervention in sector

Aditya Birla Group (ABG) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Vodafone Global Head Nick Read met the Union Minister of Telecom Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday to discuss the need for urgent government intervention in the telecom sector.

As per sources, the meeting saw a discussion on the health of the sector.

This meeting happened about a month after Birla stepped down as chairman of cash-strapped telecom carrier Vodafone Idea.

According to sources, the government is considering demands for relief measures that won’t be company-specific, but for the entire sector.

Birla said, in a June 7 letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, that with a "sense of duty" towards 27 crore Indians connected with Vodafone Idea, he is willing to hand over his stake to the Public Sector Unit (PSU), a government entity or any domestic financial entity, or any other entity that the government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern.

He had also stated that VI’s operations will be at an "irretrievable point of collapse" if it did not receive immediate and active support from the government.