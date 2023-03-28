JPMorgan wary of telecom stocks as it doesn't expect further tariff hikes till the next general elections

The competition in the telecom industry has intensified in recent years, with multiple players vying for market share. This competition has led to a pricing war, with telecom companies offering lower tariffs to retain and attract customers. However, this has resulted in shrinking margins for telecom companies, which makes it difficult for them to invest in new technologies and infrastructure.

Another factor that is hindering the growth of the telecom sector is the delay in tariff hikes. Ankur Rudra, ED-Technology and Telecom Research at JPMorgan stated that he does not expect any tariff hikes until the general election, which is likely to take place in the coming year.

“We do not expect any tariff increases in the near term. Till there are elections, we wouldn’t expect any tariff increases,” he said.

This delay can further impact the financials of telecom companies, as they continue to face rising costs without any increase in revenue.

Despite the challenges, Rudra believes that a tariff hike is inevitable and could potentially happen by the end of 2024.

“The earliest possible tariff increase is probably at the end of 2024. We have historically seen tariff increases taking place at the end of calendar years, so most likely it will happen at the end of 2024 given there are elections in the coming period,” he said.

He emphasized that telecom companies need to focus on innovation and improving their services to attract customers and increase revenue.

According to him, the telecom sector is currently facing several hurdles that make it a cautious investment for the time being.

“We are quite cautious on the telecom space in India across the board. The main reason being an increase in capex which probably will not see any return anytime soon,” he said.

Rudra believes that one of the primary reasons for this caution is the rising capital expenditure in the 5G infrastructure. The deployment of 5G technology requires significant investments, and telecom companies are expected to spend billions of dollars on building the necessary infrastructure. This increase in capex is a significant challenge for telecom companies, as it can put a strain on their financials.

