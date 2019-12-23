Jio's New Year offer: JioPhone at Rs 2,020 for 12 months unlimited service

Reliance Jio has announced the details of its New Year offer. The telecom giant is offering unlimited services for a year for an upfront payment of Rs 2,020. The offer rolls out on Tuesday.

JioPhone customers will also get a free phone along with the above-mentioned offer.

However, there is a small difference between both schemes. If one opts to take the free phone, the user will get 0.5 GB of data instead of 1.5 GB data otherwise.

On December 1, Jio had introduced a new All-In-One plan with unlimited voice and data. "These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019 (06/12/2019). Although the NEW ALL-IN-ONE plans will be priced up to 40% higher, staying true to its promise of being CUSTOMER-FIRST, Jio customers will get up to 300% more benefits," its statement said.