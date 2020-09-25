Telecom JioPostpaid Plus Plans: Jio partners with AeroMobile to launch India's first in-flight mobile services Updated : September 25, 2020 08:45 PM IST Users would be able to call, text, email, and surf the internet by turning on the data roaming on their phone. Once the services are available in the current airspace, all the Jio users would be able to avail these services in the intra-country flights as well. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.