JioPostpaid Plus Plans: Jio partners with AeroMobile to launch India's first in-flight mobile services

Jio and Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, have partnered to launch India's first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users.

Currently, the exclusive in-flight voice and data services will be available to Indians travelling abroad at prices starting at Rs 499, valid for a day.

The company said that once the services are available in the current airspace, all Jio users will be able to avail these services in intra-country flights as well.

Commenting on the latest development, Akash Ambani, Director of Jio said, "JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

The daily plans have been priced at Rs 399, Rs 699, and Rs 999. All the packs provide individual data limit and 100 minutes of outgoing calls with 100 messages.

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, adds: "We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst travelling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers."

JioPostpaid Plus users would be able to connect to the AeroMobile network as soon as they put their phone on aeroplane mode at the height 20,000 feet or above.