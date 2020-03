Reliance Jio has announced that Jio Phone users will get 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMSes free until April 17. The move is to provide relief to millions of users who have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. The telecom giant announced on March 31 that it will deliver 10X benefits to Jio Phone users during difficult times.

Jio recently launched two short term validity plans of Rs 49 and Rs 69, respectively for users. The telecom major has also introduced a new "Recharge at ATM" service, after it identified that users were unable to digitally recharge services.

BSNL and Bharti Airtel have also come up with similar offers in view of the ongoing lockdown.